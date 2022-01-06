Opinion

‘6 in a row’ never felt so good

With no Premier League programme yesterday, I was twiddling my thumbs a little over a couple of dinner time pints.

The early kick-off of note was in Scotland, as Steven Gerrard’s former charges took on Ross County.

It turned out to be an entertaining draw by all accounts but just an appetiser for what was about to happen in the third tier of English football (League One).

My old mate Albert had joined me and after rehearsing a chorus for our upcoming “Gloaters Reunion“, I decided to stay put in the bar to re-lubricate my tonsils and re-fresh my vocal chords.

Then 3pm soon came around and I inevitably got to regularly checking Flashscores.

Get-in…Bolton 1 Sunderland 0 on 19 minutes.

Followed by another goal just before the break and the mackems went in at half-time 2-0 down.

I decided on another pint and a whiskey rather than go for the bus, as I was beginning to enjoy my little afternoon trip out.

I was swiftly rewarded, as Bolton soon made it three only six minutes after the restart.

Then having just put my phone down for a minute because I couldn’t handle all the excitement, a voice cried out behind me that it was 4-0.

Apart from Newcastle United winning, one of my great loves in life is seeing Sunderland lose.

So with still plenty of time left for more goals, I happily purchased a couple of more drinks.

I was suitably rewarded as goals five and six for Bolton Wanderers duly arrived and there was a wonderful feeling of merriment all around me, the cold and blustery day outside had been forgotten about.

I headed for the bus and an elderly lady I know from North Shields said at the bus stop “you look happy”. I said “I am pet because those horrible mackems have just been hammered”. She then gave me one of those warm smiles only an old Geordie darling can produce.

For Sunderland fans who have been hoping and praying that Newcastle would be relegated for the last four seasons and that they would be promoted to the Championship, I hope the ignominy of this 6-0 thrashing (in what I will always call the 3rd Division) truly resonates.

As their fanbase quickly dwindles away to follow the likes of South Shields, Hartlepool and even the multi-billionaires up the road, you will still get the odd mackem saying “6 in a row”.

However, it now just sounds as bitter and hollow as their FTM doesn’t it?

Saturday will go down as the day that Sunderland and their supporters truly knew for sure, how far they have fallen in the pecking order.

