19 year old Isaac Westendorf signs for Newcastle United after successful trial

2 days ago
3 comments
Isaac Westendorf has signed an 18 month contract with Newcastle United.

The club confirming the news via social media on Monday night.

Isaac Westendorf was playing non-league football for Barking last season and arrived at St James Park in October for a trial period.

The short spell deemed a success, with two goals in three appearances for the Newcastle United Under 23s.

Now aged 19, the striker winning a year and a half’s contract and he is in the squad tonight for the NUFC Under 23s match with Nottingham Forest.

It is a 7pm kick-off at Whitley Park and Isaac Westendorf has been named on the bench.

Newcastle United Under 23s team v Nottingham Forest:

Brown, Carlyon, Scott, Young, Brookwell, Wiggett, A.Wilson, Anderson, Ferguson, de Bolle, Bondswell

Subs:

R.Thomson, Bessent, J.Miley, Vilca, Westendorf

Graham Porter

