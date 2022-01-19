Transfer Rumours

19 year old Isaac Westendorf signs for Newcastle United after successful trial

Isaac Westendorf has signed an 18 month contract with Newcastle United.

The club confirming the news via social media on Monday night.

Isaac Westendorf was playing non-league football for Barking last season and arrived at St James Park in October for a trial period.

The short spell deemed a success, with two goals in three appearances for the Newcastle United Under 23s.

Now aged 19, the striker winning a year and a half’s contract and he is in the squad tonight for the NUFC Under 23s match with Nottingham Forest.

It is a 7pm kick-off at Whitley Park and Isaac Westendorf has been named on the bench.

🤝 Striker Isaac Westendorf is named in #NUFC‘s U23s squad this evening after signing an 18-month contract. Welcome, Isaac! 👋 pic.twitter.com/xzuXFwsOgF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 24, 2022

Newcastle United Under 23s team v Nottingham Forest:

Brown, Carlyon, Scott, Young, Brookwell, Wiggett, A.Wilson, Anderson, Ferguson, de Bolle, Bondswell

Subs:

R.Thomson, Bessent, J.Miley, Vilca, Westendorf

