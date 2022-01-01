Opinion

1 win in 20 games in last 8 months but 52,000 at St James Park and Eddie Howe not one step back

I have had to miss my fix of Newcastle United today, at least in person anyway.

Events beyond my control (yes, the wife) have prevented me travelling up for this first game on our route to Wembley.

I hadn’t missed a game since the new owners came in, home or away, but hoping to catch the game on a stream.

Despite having to miss this one, I have to say I am having a cracking day and the match hasn’t even kicked off yet.

Checking out stuff on Twitter, I came across some cracking things:

Cambridge fans have been seen drinking glasses of wine (WINE) in the Black Garter!

Ticket touts are doing business outside St James Park!!

Now I’m no advocate of ticket touting BUT consider this:

Newcastle United have won one of their last twenty games.

Newcastle United have won one game in the last eight months.

Newcastle United fans have sold out St James Park in a third round FA Cup game against a League One side (with the help of almost 5,000 Cambridge fans).

We’re Geordies we’re mental and we are truly off our f.cking heads!

Seriously, when people say Kieran Trippier (or anybody else) is only coming to Newcastle United for money and our club isn’t anything special…

Speaking of the first signing of this post-Mike Ashley era, great to see Eddie Howe is taking not one step back, naming Kieran Trippier in what looks his strongest possible available side (in his opinion).

Only three changes from that team that got the draw and deserved to beat Manchester United 12 days ago.

Wilson an enforced absence, whilst Kieran Trippier comes into the team in place of Javier Manquillo. Lascelles the other to drop out but with no sign of him on the bench, the chances are he was unavailable.

Newcastle United team v Cambridge:

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs

Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, White

Just to top off my pre-match enjoyment, I caught the end of a lower league early kick-off, third tier apparently. Sunderland took a 3-2 lead in the third minute of added time, only for Wycombe to score with last kick of the game in the 98th (NINETY EIGHTH!) minute.

Enjoy your day.

