With 4 more Newcastle United players now added to missing list, Everton match in severe doubt

The fans couldn’t have asked for more from the Newcastle United players on Monday night.

Absolute commitment that matched the support from the terraces.

Indeed, that is selling them short, it wasn’t just effort we got from the 14 Newcastle United players that contributed, they also produced some excellent football and created a lot of chances, 13 shots in all with eight on target (Man U had four) plus Murphy’s effort that came back off the post with de Gea well beaten.

However, there sadly was a major cost, feeling very much typical of Newcastle United’s luck these past couple of months.

With The Mail on Tuesday morning giving further detail on just how costly the effort put in last night might prove to be.

They have revealed that their information is that Newcastle United fear that Callum Wilson has got a torn calf muscle, which will keep him out for ‘months’, which with less than five months of the season to go, isn’t what you want to hear.

The report goes on to say that the Allan Saint-Maximin is also believed to be calf related, though hopefully nowhere near as serious as Wilson’s.

There was also a third player forced off last night, Ryan Fraser putting in a great shift but having to be replaced with 15 minutes to go. The Mail saying that their information is that Fraser has a ‘hamstring problem’, though how bad he is after his efforts against Man Utd, remains to be seen.

However, all eyes are now on Thursday and will Newcastle United be able to go ahead with their game at Everton, as on top of all the injuries, it was revealed ahead of last night’s Man U match, that a number of Newcastle United players had been ruled out due to Covid.

Eddie Howe saying after the Man U match that it would basically come down to a head count, in terms of whether the game at Goodison can go ahead. The NUFC Head Coach explaining that: ‘It is 13 plus a goalkeeper to have enough players for a game and we are going to be dangerously close to that number.’

Eddie Howe named this Newcastle United team to face Man Utd:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Plus these (eight) Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Gayle, White

Newcastle United player availability for Everton:

Definitely out injured:

Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett were all missing through injury last night and it now appears we can add Callum Wilson, ASM and Ryan Fraser as players who definitely can’t start at Everton.

The following were unexpectedly missing from last night’s matchday squad: Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock. So I think safe to say that whether it is injury or Covid, this quartet will all still be missing on Thursday.

In addition, Javier Manquillo is suspended for the Everton match due to his fifth booking that was picked up v Man Utd.

So to me, at best, the Eddie Howe head count for Goodison now looks like this:

Goalkeepers

Dubravka, Gillespie, Woodman

Outfield players:

Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Hayden, Hendrick, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron

That is the entirety of Newcastle United’s senior 25 man squad, with it looking very much to me like three goalkeeper and only 11 outfield players available for Everton. Not enough to meet that minimum requirement of 13 outfield players plus goalkeeper(s).

I think Newcastle United have done more than their bit in keeping football going in these difficult times, acted with honour when for sure I think other clubs have managed to get matches called off to suit their purposes, when they could have played.

If you look at this current Premier League table on Tuesday morning, you will see Newcastle United are one of only four to have completed all their first 19 matches and the other three are all top four clubs with massive quality squads AND additional high quality young Under 21 players they have on top of their 25 man senior squads:

The time has come for Newcastle United to put their request / apologies in, get this Everton match on Thursday (30 Dec) postponed, then the same to follow with Southampton away on Sunday (2 January).

Then rest, recuperate and regroup, get some players back from injury and covid, a few new signings, play the FA Cup match against Cambridge on Saturday 8 January, then be fully ready and willing to go again in the Premier League on Saturday 15 January when Watford are the visitors.

