St James Park WITHOUT Sports Direct – Newcastle United publish pre-Man City photo

The Sports Direct branding was expected to be removed from St James Park ASAP once the new owners took control on 7 October 2021.

However, whilst Mike Ashley had departed, one of the more visible stains remained after he’d pocketed his £305m.

Having handed his Sports Direct empire free worldwide exposure for a decade at the expense of the football club, then token spare change paid by SD in recent years for the NUFC promotion.

Two months in though and what did we see…social media images showing Sports Direct was on its way out.

Happily, the club swiftly confirmed to the media that the Sports Direct signs were indeed coming down at St James Park.

That was 13 days ago on the Monday following the win over Burnley.

Work then continued to take down the countless other Sports Direct signage that has blighted St James Park for far too long.

Now on Sunday morning, the club have published a photo showing the stadium completely free of Mike Ashley!

The very final signage to come down, was the massive Sports Direct branding on top of the Gallowgate End.

The club putting up the image on social media without words, just an image of a house (home…).

I can’t wait for Man City this afternoon, walking into St James Park and seeing it in all its glory once again…at last.

Only one place for Mike Ashley’s branding!

