News

Ralf Rangnick not happy after lucky Manchester United second best to Newcastle United

Ralf Rangnick was not a happy man.

The final whistle blown at St James Park and the Manchester United boss seeing his team a distant second best to Newcastle United.

On Monday night it was a classic case of all the luck going the way of Ralf Rangnick and his players, as Newcastle could and should have won easily.

The new Man Utd boss admitting that the only positive was the very fortunate point they somehow walked away with.

Ralf Rangnick declaring ‘I didn’t like the performance at all…If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game.’

A combination of poor finishing by Newcastle United, excellent saves from David de Gea and the usual absence of NUFC luck, meaning the visitors still came away with the point.

Ralf Rangnick speaking to Sky Sports:

“I didn’t like the performance at all.

“Today we didn’t control the game apart from a few moments.

“It’s all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas we weren’t at our best.

“The good thing is we got a point but the performance needs to be better.

“You have to be ready and able to win those direct duels and this was not that often the case.

“When we were in possession we had too many give aways and even with the goal, that doesn’t make things easy.

“Today was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality.

“If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game.

“Our biggest problem was the mistakes we made.

“Even when we scored the equaliser we were not really controlling the game and taking the right decisions.

“We were one goal behind and we needed to take more risks.

“In some situations, including the goal, we were good and with Edinson [Cavani] we had another striker who was dangerous.

“Today it was not a question of formation – it was a question of how aggressive we were.

“In three days we have the next game. We can do better but we have to do it.

“We shouldn’t look for excuses – we need to be better and get more physical.

“I was not happy with our performance with the ball or when we had to press.

“What kind of energy mode do we play with the ball and without the ball?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

(Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Monday’s draw – Read HERE)

