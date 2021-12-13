News

Premier League stats table from weekend shows very surprising Newcastle United info

This latest round of Premier League fixtures saw Newcastle United lose 4-0 at Leicester.

The home side benefitting from what looked a shambolic penalty decision to open the scoring, a clear dive from Maddison somehow not leading to a booking instead of a spot-kick.

Three second-half goals were added and little wonder that many in the media went to town over that final scoreline.

Interesting then to see a new report published on Monday about how various Premier League teams performed over the weekend when it comes to one set of stats…

The report is from ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows how many team touches each team managed in the opposition penalty had this weekend, in this sixteenth round of PL matches:

As you can see, probably very surprising positions for both Newcastle United and Leicester City, at least for those who didn’t watch the game.

I’m not claiming Leicester by the final whistle hadn’t deserved to win, but these stats above, do point to the scoreline being very harsh on Newcastle.

Eddie Howe said this after the final whistle and said that it was a cutting edge in the final third and making wrong decisions in and around the box, that had negatively affected NUFC on Sunday. The fact that Newcastle were second highest in this table and had 35 touches in the Leicester penalty area, tells you that Howe’s team got forward plenty of times but did little when they got near the goal. In contrast, Leicester players only touched the ball 15 times in the NUFC penalty area and four of those were touches that put the ball in the back of the net!

The above backs up other stats, that showed Newcastle had more possession (53% v 47%), more shots (12 v 8) and more corners (6 v 4). Whilst Leicester scored with four of their five shots they had on target.

Another table of stats from the weekend via The Other 14 also points to maybe some over the top criticism of one NUFC player…

I have seen some really harsh criticism of ASM for his display on Sunday but he was still our main (only?) threat and despite being marked by at least two players, produced easily the most successful dribbles in the table above.

