Premier League release official Monday statement on whether to have break without games

The 20 Premier League clubs have met on Monday.

The virtual meeting taking place so they could decide the correct response to the growing Covid cases amongst players and staff.

The Premier League deciding for the moment not to postpone entire schedules of matches.

This follows six of the ten this past weekend having to be called off.

In their statement (see below), the Premier League revealed that 84% of players in the top tier have had one or more Covid jabs. Or to put it another way, around one in six (16%) of players have not had even one jab.

So as things stand, Newcastle United will face Man Utd at St James Park next Monday (27 December) at 8pm.

However, concerns remain that the Government could once again force games to go behind closed doors.

Premier League official statement – Monday 20 December 2021:

‘It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey.

Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.’

