News

Premier League officially agree to Everton v Newcastle United postponement

Everton v Newcastle has been called off.

Tuesday night has seen Newcastle United reveal that earlier today they asked the Premier League to postpone Thursday’s game due to a mixture of injuries and Covid cases.

The club releasing an official statement (see below) confirming that the Premier League have agreed to their request, with the Everton v Newcastle set to now be played sometime in 2022.

It now means that the away NUFC game at Southampton on Sunday (2 January) must also be very much in doubt as well.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 28 December 2021:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League fixture at Everton on Thursday evening has been postponed following Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad.

A number of players and staff members have returned positive results during routine PCR tests in recent days, while several players have suffered injuries during an extremely busy period of fixtures.

Accordingly, Newcastle United lodged a formal request with the Premier League to postpone Thursday’s fixture at Goodison Park, and that has been approved by the Premier League Board.

The match, which was scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm (GMT), will now be rescheduled and a new date and time will be confirmed in due course.

Newcastle United would like to place on record its thanks to Everton FC and the Premier League for their cooperation and understanding.

The club also wishes to offer its sincere apologies to supporters of both clubs for any inconvenience caused by these circumstances.

Newcastle United will continue to follow extensive coronavirus protocols and the club is working with Public Health England North East (PHE), local health authorities and the Premier League to minimise the risk of further transmission.

The club will not be naming individuals who have contracted Covid-19 or their vaccination status. We ask that their privacy is respected and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

For the latest coronavirus guidance, please visit gov.uk/coronavirus.

To find out more about vaccinations and how to book one, please visit nhs.uk/covidvaccine.’

