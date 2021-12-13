News

Premier League Monday announcement – Make public serious rise in positive Covid cases

The Premier League have made an announcement on Monday regarding positive Covid tests.

This is regarding the testing of players and staff from the 20 Premier League clubs.

These results are from the two rounds of COVID-19 testing between 6 and 12 December.

Last week there were 12 positive tests from between 29 November and 5 December.

This was the highest total of the season, with the exception of 16 August to 22 August when there were 16 positive Covid cases.

However, this Monday announcement has revealed a very serious rise, out of 3,805 tests carried out between 6 December and 12 December, there 42 positive cases.

Official Premier League announcement – Monday 13 December 2021:

The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR COVID-19 testing of players and staff.

The League can today confirm that between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases.

The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. These are in addition to the more frequent testing.

We will continue to work closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis.

Previous test results

2 Aug-8 Aug 3,118 tested; 9 positive

9 Aug-15 Aug 3,231 tests; 11 positive

16 Aug-22 Aug 3,060 tests; 16 positive

23 Aug-29 Aug 3,020 tests; six positive

30 Aug-5 Sep 1,952 tests; two positive

6 Sep-12 Sep 3,039 tests; three positive

13 Sep-19 Sep 3,154 tests; two positive

20 Sep-26 Sep 3,010 tests; one positive

27 Sep-3 Oct 2,927 tests; four positive

4 Oct-10 Oct 1,696 tests; zero positive

11 Oct-17 Oct 3,044 tests; six positive

18 Oct-24 Oct 3,209 tests; four positive

25-31 Oct 3,006 tests; four positive

1-7 Nov 2,953 tests; three positive

8-14 Nov 1,647 tests; four positive

15-21 Nov 3,188 tests; six positive

22-28 Nov 3,379 tests; seven positive

29 Nov-5 Dec 3,154 tests; 12 positive

