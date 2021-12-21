News

Premier League announcement – Massive rise in positive Covid cases for players

The Premier League have made an announcement late on Monday, regarding positive Covid tests.

This is regarding the testing of players and staff from the 20 Premier League clubs.

These results are from the two rounds of COVID-19 testing between 13 and 19 December.

Last week saw a seriously high jump from 12 positive tests the previous week to a new record for this 2021/22 Premier League season of 42 positives recorded.

However, last night’s announcement has gone to a whole new level, out of 12,345 tests carried out between 13 December and 19 December, there were 90 new positive cases.

There were far more tests carried out BUT this surely just means that positive cases were often caught earlier than previously, rather than that being a cause of more positives having been found.

An earlier statement on Monday from the Premier League, had revealed that after a virtual meeting of all 20 PL clubs, they had committed to pressing on with playing all fixtures wherever possible they can be played, rather than having a break and cancelling entire schedules.

Meanwhile, The FA released their own statement, saying that this season the FA Cup third and fourth rounds will have no replays, with instead extra time and if needed, penalties, if games are drawn. This includes Newcastle v Cambridge on Saturday 8 January.

Official Premier League announcement – Monday 13 December 2021:

‘The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out Lateral Flow testing twice a week.

The League can today confirm that between Monday 13 December and Sunday 19 December, a record 12,345 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases.

The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads.

We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis.’

Previous test results

2 Aug-8 Aug 3,118 tested; 9 positive

9 Aug-15 Aug 3,231 tests; 11 positive

16 Aug-22 Aug 3,060 tests; 16 positive

23 Aug-29 Aug 3,020 tests; six positive

30 Aug-5 Sep 1,952 tests; two positive

6 Sep-12 Sep 3,039 tests; three positive

13 Sep-19 Sep 3,154 tests; two positive

20 Sep-26 Sep 3,010 tests; one positive

27 Sep-3 Oct 2,927 tests; four positive

4 Oct-10 Oct 1,696 tests; zero positive

11 Oct-17 Oct 3,044 tests; six positive

18 Oct-24 Oct 3,209 tests; four positive

25-31 Oct 3,006 tests; four positive

1-7 Nov 2,953 tests; three positive

8-14 Nov 1,647 tests; four positive

15-21 Nov 3,188 tests; six positive

22-28 Nov 3,379 tests; seven positive

29 Nov-5 Dec 3,154 tests; 12 positive

6 Dec-12 Dec 3,805 tests; 42 positive

