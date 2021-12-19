Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings after this 4-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 4-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Sunday 19 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man City:

Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86

Newcastle:

Possession was Man City 74% (64%) Newcastle 26% (36%)

Total shots were Man City 18 (6) Newcastle 5 (3)

Shots on target were Man City 7 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Man City 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,127 (3,000 Man City)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Longstaff 61), Willock (Saint-Maximin 45), Fraser, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, White

