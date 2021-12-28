Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings after 1-1 draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-1 draw on Monday night.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

