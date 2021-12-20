News

Official announcement on Monday makes public the changes to the FA Cup matches

Newcastle United are scheduled to be in FA Cup action in 19 days time.

NUFC taking on Cambridge at St James Park on 8 January 2022.

However, the authorities have now made changes due to the challenges of Covid.

The FA releasing a statement (see below) on Monday, revealing what will now happen.

For the FA Cup third and fourth round matches this season, there will be no replays.

So when Newcastle host Cambridge two weeks on Saturday, if the game is drawn, it will then go to extra time and then penalties if still not settled after 120 minutes.

As of today (Monday 20 December), anybody can buy tickets online, before then on Thursday there is a full general sale, including tickets able to be bought by everybody over the phone.

Cambridge have taken an initial allocation of 5,000 tickets. The competition rules entitle away clubs to 15% of capacity, so potentially they could bring up to 7,500 fans.

The FA official announcement on the FA Cup – Monday 20 December 2021:

‘We can today confirm that replays have been removed in both the third and fourth rounds of the 2021-22 Emirates FA Cup.

This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.

Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.

Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards.’

