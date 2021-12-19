Player Ratings

Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings results from NUFC fans – Joint (black and white) MOTM

The results of the Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this latest defeat?

Whilst Mike Dean was a clear top performer for the home side…two Newcastle United players share the black and white honours.

Martin Dubravka (6.5) making some decent saves but no chance with the three the scousers did score.

Meanwhile, Joelinton (6.5) put in a great shift in terms of workrate in his new midfield role.

Only one other player scraped 6.0 or better, like the Brazilian, Ryan Fraser (6.0) also putting in a lot of effort at Anfield. A step up on what we’ve come to expect from the former Bournemouth player.

Most players (six of them) were ranged in the 5.something category by Newcastle fans, a lot of effort but still a predictable defeat.

The exceptions the two central defenders, neither having great games, Fabian Schar (4.5) not on his game, whilst Newcastle fans rated captain Jamaal Lascelles (4.2) as the very weakest NUFC performer.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 12.30pm Sunday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 – Thursday 16 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Liverpool:

Jota 21, Salah 25, Alexander-Arnold 87

Newcastle:

Shelvey 7

Possession was Liverpool 74% (77%) Newcastle 26% (23%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (12) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Liverpool 8 (6) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 11 (6) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis (Ritchie 15), Hayden, Murphy, Shelvey, Fraser (Willock 87), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Hendrick, Gayle, Longstaff, Almiron, Clark

