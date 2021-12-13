Player Ratings

Newcastle v Leicester player ratings results from NUFC fans – Three (relatively…) stand out

The results of the Newcastle v Leicester player ratings by fans, Eddie Howe brought crashing back down to earth as UFC failed to follow up that first win of the season against Burnley.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who contributed to this four goal hammering?

At the ‘top’ end of things, Newcastle fans picking out three players not so much to blame as the rest.

Martin Dubravka (4.7) getting the highest marks, all four goals he couldn’t really do anything with, as the defence carved open.

Just edged out of top place, for what it is worth, Joelinton (4.6) was clearly the best outfield player. Did a lot of work in midfield and took more responsibility than most around him, but like the rest of the team, posed no real threat to the opposition goal.

The only other player to rate 4.0 or higher was Miguel Almiron (4.2). A bit like Joelinton, a lot of workrate but to even less effect.

At the very bottom end of things, two Newcastle players stand out for NUFC fans.

Jamaal Lascelles (2.1) having a shocker and to top it off, gifting Maddison the opportunity to cheat and dive for the penalty.

Joe Willock (2.3) the other one, really struggling in his midfield role and making next to no impact in so many matches.

All of the other six starters getting 3.something ratings.

At the higher end of the half dozen, Fabian Schar (3.9) did bring / play the ball out of defence a number of times and was clearly the least worst of our two centre-backs.

ASM (3.9) looked dangerous on a limited number of occasions but that still made him Newcastle’s most likely to do something, though usually marked by at least two opponents.

Callum Wilson (3.8) getting woeful service and struggled.

Lewis (3.6) and Manquillo (3.5) struggled in the full-back positions, whilst Jonjo Shelvey (3.4) played so deep and made minimal contribution to the team getting forward, plus he was partly to blame for Leicester getting that penalty.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 3pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 12 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leicester:

Tielemans (38 pen, 81), Daka (57), Maddison (85)

Newcastle:

Possession was Leicester 47% (56%) Newcastle 53% (44%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (3) Newcastle 12 (4)

Shots on target were Leicester 5 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 31,959 (NUFC 3,300)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis (Murphy 62), Shelvey (Ritchie 85), Willock, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Fraser 62), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Gayle, Fernandez

