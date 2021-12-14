News

Newcastle v Cambridge tickets – Prices and sale dates announced

Details of Newcastle v Cambridge tickets have been revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Cambridge United putting out an official announcement (see below) telling their fans how to get tickets.

The game has been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 8 January.

The Newcastle v Cambridge tickets are priced at £10 adults and £5 concessions if bought in advance, then rising to £20 and £10 respectively if you wait and buy on the day of the match.

Cambridge have taken an initial allocation of 5,000 tickets. The rules are that they’re entitled to 15% of capacity, so that figure could rise to around 7,500 potentially.

I hadn’t seen any announcement from Newcastle United but when I checked on the official NUFC site, I found these details on how / when you can buy Newcastle v Cambridge tickets:

‘Ticket details for this FA Cup match:

On sale to Season Ticket Holders from Wednesday 15th December, 10am – own seat only, no extras

On sale to Season Ticket Holders who require alternative/ additional seats and club members from Friday 17th December, 10am

General sale from Monday 20th December, 10am.’

Cambridge United official announcement:

‘Ticket information for Cambridge United’s Saturday 8th January 2022 FA Cup Third Round match at Newcastle United can be confirmed…

An initial allocation of 5,000 tickets will go on sale to Season Ticket Holders (max 4 per STH) from Friday 17th December at 10am with General Sale beginning on Monday 20th December at 10am.

Advance tickets are priced at £10 for Adults and £5 for Concessions (65+, U18, Students, & Disabled) with online sales at www.cufctickets.com the preferred purchase method. Disabled supporters and supporters requiring accessible seating should call 01223 566500 (option 1).

Tickets purchased on the day of the game will be priced at £20 Adults, £10 Concessions.

Following feedback from supporters, an Amber Army Singing Section has been made available. Supporters should select block L7K when booking.

Please note, there will be no in-person sales from the Abbey Stadium Ticket Office on Saturday 18th December.

Due to recent Government guidelines, it is vitally important that all travelling supporters over the age of 18 are in a position to self-certify upon arrival at St James Park.

Supporters should be ready to show proof of either of the following:

A) Double Vaccination

B) A negative LFT or PCR test within the 48 hours prior to kick-off

C) A medical exemption

Proof of certification should be shown using the NHS app. Where supporters do not have the app, they can apply to the NHS to have a letter sent out to them – foreign equivalent will be accepted.

All fans travelling to the match must have proof of certification ready for inspection at the turnstiles. Access to the ground will be denied for any supporters who are unable to provide proof upon request and regardless of vaccine status, supporters must not travel to the game if they have any flu or COVID-19 symptoms.

All instruction is subject to further Government guidance.’

