Player Ratings

Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings results from NUFC fans – Intriguing

The results of the Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

So, what about the individuals who played in this action packed 1-1 draw?

In a season full of surprises, there is arguably one on the pitch which is up there with the surprise club takeover that happened off it.

In only eight games, Eddie Howe has helped produce a completely different Joelinton to the one that Steve Bruce had for some 27 months.

On Monday night the Brazilian absolutely bossed the midfield, was man of the match, plus is way out ahead here with a rating of 9.1 from NUFC fans.

Clear of the rest in second is ASM (8.0), back to something like his best, Saint-Maximin was a constant threat and scored a real quality goal. If only he could have sorted his feet out and finished that easy close in chance just after the break. Here’s hoping his injury isn’t too bad.

Having by far his best game so far for United, Ryan Fraser (7.4) put in a great shift, hopefully there is plenty more improvement to come on top of that. Could end up another nice surprise in a season where the club are facing so many challenges.

The only other player to reach 7.0 or better from fans is Jonjo Shelvey (7.0). Another player much improved under Eddie Howe and amazingly it was his workrate that especially stood out in this game.

Nobody really had a bad game but Martin Dubravka (5.8) with easily the lowest mark. Didn’t have many saves to make and almost gifted Man Utd an undeserved winner when dropping an easy catch late on.

Special mention for subs Murphy (7.0) and Almiron (6.8), both did well when coming on and only seconds apart they each come have won it with three minutes to go. Murphy striking the post then Almiron producing a top quality save from de Gea when the ball fell for the Paraguayan after coming back off the woodwork.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10.30am Wednesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

