Newcastle United team v Manchester United predicted with four changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Eddie Howe and his team looking for a surprise result.

Newcastle heading into this one on the back of defeats to Man City, Leicester and Liverpool, where fair to say NUFC didn’t get any help from the match officials.

The last four Premier League clashes at St James Park have seen Newcastle win two of them against Man Utd.

So hopefully that will become three from five…

As a starting point:

This was the Newcastle United team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Probably for the first time, questions are being asked of Martin Dubravka. A bit premature as he has only been back six matches and having to play behind this defence. I can’t see any change being made and neither do I believe it should be, still, we could do with a massive performance from Dubravka tonight. A man of the match display, win and clean sheet like on his NUFC debut back in 2018 would do very nicely.

I expect Manquillo to be back after missing Man City through illness, easily United’s best defensive option on the right.

Whilst on the left, with Dummett and Lewis out injured, there doesn’t appear any realistic option other than Matt Ritchie.

Schar wasn’t 100% and left on the bench last weekend, Ciaran Clark making yet another catastrophic blunder. The Swiss defender must come in and with Fernandez out, Lascelles set to continue for sure.

Willock, Hayden and Joelinton played in the midfield area against Man City, with Shelvey out injured. Hayden is suspended for this match and before Thursday Shelvey still hadn’t returned to training, so the odds are surely against him featuring, no training photos issued since Eddie Howe’s press conference when he talked about Shelvey and so he may still have not been able to train with hamstring / thigh issues.

Yet again, not great options overall in central midfield but along with Joelinton of course staying in, guessing Willock keeps his place and Sean Longstaff set to come back into the team. The thought of Hendrick starting would bring me out in a cold sweat.

Wilson set to start up front and Allan Saint-Maximin to return, having had the first half rest against Man City and coming on after half-time.

Miguel Almiron is still struggling to make much of an impact this season but I hope he stays in and Ryan Fraser is the odd man out. We know the Paraguayan can play far better than we have seen this season, whereas I am yet to see Fraser stand out in any game in his year and a half so far.

My predicted Newcastle team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie, Willock, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So the four changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Manquillo, Schar, Longstaff and Saint-Maximin, in for Murphy, Clark, Hayden and Fraser.

