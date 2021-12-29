Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United set to sign Kieran Trippier as his release clause made public

Kieran Trippier is set to be Newcastle United’s first signing of the January transfer window according to an exclusive on Wednesday.

The Telegraph report that the club have been working on a number of transfer deals for weeks and are confident of bringing in reinforcements early on.

They state that the first one an ‘early statement of intent’ is set to be Kieran Trippier.

The Telegraph say that the interest in Trippier has been confirmed by ‘several sources’ at St James Park and that the transfer could be confirmed early next week.

Newcastle United are due to play Southampton away on Sunday (2 January) though whether that is postponed like Everton on Thursday, remains to be seen. Either way, Southampton would have been too early for any new signings to be involved and after Sunday’s scheduled trip to St Mary’s, there is a handy 13 day gap before the next Premier League game at home to Watford. So here’s hoping targets can be brought in time to be involved from that game on.

The report says that Kieran Trippier is keen to move to Newcastle United and work with Eddie Howe again, Howe having signed him for Burnley back in the day.

The Telegraph have also revealed that Kieran Trippier has a £31m release clause in his contract. However, you would imagine that NUFC won’t need to pay that much for a 31 year old with only six months left on his contract, who Atletico Madrid paid £20m for in 2019.

Trippier played the full game at right wing-back on 22 December as Atletico Madrid lost to Granada. They are now in an 11 day break before playing Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (2 January). If Kieran Trippier is indeed heading to Tyneside, you would imagine he won’t be involved in that match and indeed will have already played his last game in Spain.

In addition to the update / exclusive on Kieran Trippier, the report adds that whilst signing defensive players is still a massive priority, unsurprisingly the injury to Callum Wilson now means bringing in a striker is also a massive priority towards the top of the shopping list. The newspaper saying that at the very least, Wilson is not expected to be back until February at the earliest.

The confidence within NUFC is reported to be very high that quality additions will be added in January, though they aren’t limiting themselves to only a small list of potential signings, instead very fluid on who might be the signings that are made.

The Telegraph quoting a club source telling them:

“There is a price for Newcastle and a different one for every other club, but we know what needs to be done, the list of targets is there and we are working extremely hard to get them finalised as quickly as we can.

“Everyone knows we need players to help the ones we already have and the earlier we get them in January the better.”

Newcastle United are said to be working on a deal to sign the Bournemouth centre back Lloyd Kelly, with Lille’s Sven Botman another central defender they are chasing – which would be a massive signing if they could get him, whilst a loan move for Tottenham’s Joe Rodon is another possible. Though the list is said to be extensive and not limited to those mentioned.

