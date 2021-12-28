News

Newcastle United put in request to Premier League for Everton match to be postponed – Report

An ‘exclusive’ on Tuesday night reports that Newcastle United have asked for the Everton game to be postponed.

The game is due to go ahead at 7.30pm on Thursday (30 December) night at Goodison.

However, The Telegraph say that their information is that Newcastle United have put in a request to the Premier League for the game to be put back.

The report says that Newcastle cannot field a team of senior players, due to a mixture of Covid and injuries affecting the NUFC squad.

The Tuesday night media report says that the request went in earlier today but so far, no decision has been made by the Premier League.

The Telegraph say that their information from sources is that the number of players set to miss, meets the criteria the Premier League have laid down for cancellations.

Eddie Howe said on Monday night that his understanding is that for a game to have to go ahead, each club must have at least a goalkeeper plus 13 outfield players.

The report adds that the game against Southampton on Sunday 2 January is also at risk.

This is how the Newcastle United player availability for Everton looks to me:

Definitely out injured:

Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett were all missing through injury last night and it now appears we can add Callum Wilson, ASM and Ryan Fraser as other injured players who definitely can’t start at Everton.

The following were unexpectedly missing from last night’s matchday squad:

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock. So I think safe to say that whether it is injury or Covid, this quartet will all still be missing on Thursday.

In addition, Javier Manquillo is suspended for the Everton match due to his fifth booking that was picked up v Man Utd.

So to me, at best, the Eddie Howe head count for Goodison now looks like this:

Goalkeepers

Dubravka, Gillespie, Woodman

Outfield players:

Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Hayden, Hendrick, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron

That is the entirety of Newcastle United’s senior 25 man squad, with it looking very much to me like three goalkeepers and only 11 outfield players available for Everton. Not enough to meet that minimum requirement of 13 outfield players plus goalkeeper(s).

