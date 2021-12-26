Opinion

Newcastle United players, owners and head coach – The ideal Christmas presents (I hope) they received

Well I hope you all had a good-un.

Personally, I received some lovely gifts that will come in very handy.

Now that Christmas Day is over, it has got me thinking of what I hope some of the Newcastle United players, owners and staff may have received in their stockings.

Most of the gifts are not material but may require some divine inspiration and intervention…

So here goes –

Joelinton – Undoubtedly a new pair of shooting boots to help Callum Wilson score the much needed goals necessary for survival this season.

Martin Dubravka – New pair of gloves that make the ball stick when handling crosses.

Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark – Composure under pressure.

Jonjo Shelvey – Work ethic.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Patience.

Callum Wilson – Cotton wool.

Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron – Confidence.

Amanda Staveley – Appointment of the best possible Director of Footballing operations.

Eddie Howe – A free hand and the money to bring in the correct players in January. I also hope he receives a sackful of luck in the next few weeks, because recently we have had none.

Newcastle United Football Club – Fairness from the EPL, VAR and referees.

***It would also be a welcome gesture if opposing supporters of other clubs stop bleating on about human rights, and let their own petty jealousy…because “it wasn’t them”…finally subside.

Well it’s onto Man Utd tomorrow and what a tonic a good result would be after our Boxing Day hangovers.

Stay safe everyone and Howay the Lads.

