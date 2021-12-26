Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United making bid to sign Boubacar Kamara – Report

Sunday morning has brought reports that Newcastle United are making a bid to sign Boubacar Kamara.

The midfielder started 35 Ligue 1 games last season and helped Marseille finish fifth in the table.

However, with only one year left on his contract last summer and refusing to sign a new deal, the French club were trying to sell Boubacar Kamara, with Newcastle United said then to be one of the clubs interested.

However, the now 22 year old didn’t move and has now helped Marseille to third place at Christmas 2021.

Back last summer, Marseille were claimed to want at least £25m for the player but with now only six months left on his current contract, the French club are desperate to sell before they lose him for nothing.

This morning’s transfer story is from The Sun, who say that Newcastle United have now organised talks with the midfielder’s agents, to try and agree personal terms before looking to come to agreement with Marseille on a transfer fee, with a fee of around £10m said to be likely.

This switch in how things are usually done, is due to the fact that once players are at this stage of their contract, they can speak to clubs from other countries without needing permission from their own club, also able to agree a pre-contract move ahead of the following summer.

The report says that whilst other clubs are interested, naming Chelsea and Man Utd as two possible alternative moves, they are counting on picking the player up for nothing in six months time.

If there is any substance in this and Boubacar Kamara would be up for making a January switch to Tyneside, it would be a massive boost to NUFC. Recruiting a midfielder on a completely different level to the current options, in my opinion anyway.

In 111 Ligue 1 appearances so far, Boubacar Kamara has only scored three goals and got five assists. Usually used as a defensive holding midfielder, Kamara can also play as a central defender.

The 22 year has only managed one goal and no assists in the league this season but his big value obviously would be in giving Newcastle a much more solid base in midfield, with better protection for the defence and just improving the level of the team all round.

As with all transfer stories, we wait and see.

