Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United looking at January move for Moussa Dembele – Report

Newcastle United are looking at a move for Moussa Dembele according to a report on Tuesday morning.

The French striker signed a five year contract when moving for £20m from Celtic to Lyon in 2018.

An instant success on his return to France, the forward scored 31 goals in 45 Ligue 1 starts (and 15 sub appearances) in his first two seasons, with possibly his highlight being when scoring twice as a substitute to help Lyon beat Man City 3-1 in the 2019/20 Champions League quarter finals.

However, last season saw things on a downward trend, not a regular starter, Moussa Dembele scored just once in six Ligue 1 starts and ten sub appearances in the first half of the 2020/21 season, before then a spell on loan at Atletico Madrid in the final four months of last season. After agreeing a £1.2million loan fee with the option for a £30m transfer, Atletico only gave Moussa Dembele 95 minutes in five brief La Liga appearances and zero goals. Not surprisingly, neither the player or Spanish club wanted to make the move permanent, though Atletico did try for a second loan period. Which considering the lack of time he’d had on the pitch, was swiftly rejected.

Moussa Dembele started this season well, back with Lyon, four goals in five Ligue 1 matches but then was ruled out for two and a half months with injury problems.

Back fit at the end of November, three sub appearances were then followed by a return to the starting eleven against Lille in a 0-0 draw on 12 December.

The Mail report that despite his return to fitness, Lyon are happy to sell Moussa Dembele if an acceptable offer comes in from Newcastle United (or elsewhere) after the initial interest shown.

Lyon have progressed from their Europa League group but money generated by that competition is not great and with such low funds generated by participation in Ligue 1, their current 13th position in the league and no chance of Champions League qualification for next season (via league placings) means cash concerns are heightened.

Moussa Dembele has only 18 months of his contract remaining, so you would imagine he will move on either next month or in the summer.

The Mail saying that a loan deal with potential summer permanent move could be the way to go for Newcastle United.

Moussa Dembele has packed a lot into his career already, playing at all youth levels for France up to Under 21.

As a 19 year old, he scored 15 goals for Fulham from 37 Championship starts in 2015/16 and then 25 goals in 37 league starts for Celtic sparked that £20m transfer to Lyon in 2018.

Newcastle United are desperate for more goal threat and needless to say, Moussa Dembele looks a real credible option if NUFC can land him, to take some of the goalscoring pressure off Callum Wilson.

