Newcastle United Live TV Matches update – Premier League February live games announced

The latest announcement has been made on Newcastle United Live TV Matches for the 2021/22 season.

The announcement covers the first two rounds of Premier League games in February 2022.

Two NUFC games selected (and moved) for live TV coverage in the UK.

Tuesday 8 February 7.45pm – Everton Home (BT Sport)

Sunday 13 February 2pm – Aston Villa Home (Sky Sports)

So we now know the entire Premier League fixture schedule right up to (and including) Newcastle v Aston Villa. That full confirmed NUFC schedule for the next couple of months can be seen below.

The Premier League official announcement adding:

‘The Premier League matches selected for live TV broadcast in the United Kingdom for the first two Matchweeks in February have been confirmed.

In order to provide supporters with as much certainty of the fixture schedule as possible, selections for the remaining two match rounds in February will be finalised once the schedule for UEFA club competitions is confirmed, with an announcement to be made following the outcome of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and subsequent draw for the semi-finals.’

So the away games at West Ham (currently 19 February) and Brentford (currently 26 February) could still be selected for live TV and moved.

This is how the August, September, October, November, December, January, February NUFC 2021/22 Premier League schedule now looks:

Sunday 15 August 2pm – Newcastle 2 West Ham 4 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 21 August 3pm – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Saturday 28 August 3pm – Newcastle 2 Southampton 2

Saturday 11 September 3pm – Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

Friday 17 September 8pm – Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 25 September 3pm – Watford 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 2 October 3pm – Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

Sunday 17 October 4.30pm – Newcastle 2 Spurs 3 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 23 October 3pm – Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 30 October 3pm – Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3

Saturday 6 November 5.30pm – Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 (BT Sport)

Saturday 20 November 3pm – Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

Saturday 27 November 12.30pm – Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (BT Sport)

Tuesday 30 November 7.30pm – Newcastle 1 Norwich 1 (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 4 December 3pm – Newcastle 1 Burnley 0

Sunday 12 December 2pm – Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 (Sky Sports)

Thursday 16 December 8pm – Liverpool away (BT Sport)

Sunday 19 December 2pm – Man City home (Sky Sports)

Monday 27 December 8pm – Man Utd home (Sky Sports)

Thursday 30 December 7.30pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 2 January 2pm – Southampton away

Saturday 8 January 3pm – Cambridge Home (FA Cup third round)

Saturday 15 January 3pm – Watford home

Saturday 22 January 3pm – Leeds away

Tuesday 8 February 7.45pm – Everton Home (BT Sport)

Sunday 13 February 2pm – Aston Villa Home (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 February 3pm – West Ham Away ***Subject to change

Saturday 26 February 3pm – Brentford Away ***Subject to change

Premier League Official Announcement:

‘Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

Period of matches (Provisional date of announcement)

December 2021 and January 2022 (11 October 2021)

February 2022 (14 December 2021)

March 2022 (24 January 2022)

April 2022 (21 February 2022)

May 2022 (4 April 2022)

