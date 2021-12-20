Opinion

‘Newcastle United formal complaint on refereeing decisions – Completely justified’

It has been reported on Monday that Newcastle United have made an official formal complaint regarding the refereeing decisions the club have been cursed with in recent matches.

In my opinion, this is completely justified.

Firstly, there was the Swan Lake-esque performance of James Maddison getting a penalty, which was absolutely absurd, especially given that in the other fixture at the time (Burnley v West Ham) a player had his legs swiped out from under him by a defender in the box, but nothing doing! Makes you wonder if someone was watching the wrong game.

Secondly, against Liverpool, Anfield had the 12th man on their side…only this 12th man was Mike Dean.

Not stopping the game for a potential head injury, ignoring Fraser being wiped out in the box, then performing a perfect dummy run to block off anyone closing down TAA’s admittedly fantastic shot, definitely a MOTM performance from Mike Dean there.

Thirdly and finally, we come to the latest NUFC match against Man City, what has to be the most blatant penalty you will have seen all season. Ederson completely wiping out Fraser and VAR didn’t even look at it!

If you didn’t think there were different standards for certain teams before, imagine what that would have been like if it was Dubravka and Sterling. Red card and a stonewall penalty I think.

Do I think this reported Newcastle United formal complaint will do anything? Not really.

Did it need to be said? Absolutely.

I think if we’re relegated based on our own terrible performances and poor transfers in the January window, fair enough. However, no need for the refs to make it even harder for an already tricky escape job.

