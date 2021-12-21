News

Newcastle United contact Premier League after refereeing shambles – BBC Sport

Newcastle United have now written to the Premier League.

BBC Sport reporting that contact has been made by the club, following a series of refereeing decisions having gone against them.

Those inside Newcastle United and the fans, wondering how so many questionable decisions could have been made and allowed to stand, especially when VAR is now there to allegedly prevent such laughable ‘mistakes’ being made.

Other clubs are also questioning the quality of refereeing on the pitch and use of VAR this season in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp benefited from a number of decisions on Thursday night against Newcastle, yet didn’t find the situation quote so amusing when Harry Kane somehow stayed on the pitch on Sunday, after what looked an obvious red card challenge.

Newcastle United certainly seem to have been on the receiving end more than anybody else this season and in the space of a week saw three games with numerous questionable decisions.

Maddison’s obvious dive and yet Leicester still got a penalty, Ryan Fraser denied a possible penalty at Anfield and of course the failure of Mike Dean to stop the game when Isaac Hayden was left flat out with a potential head injury.

However, these were then left in the shade by the massive straw that broke the camel’s back, when on Sunday there was inexplicably no penalty given after Ederson took out Ryan Fraser for the most obvious of spot-kicks.

You have little hope of anything positive coming out of Newcastle United writing to the Premier League.

However, at the very least, when you have incidents such as the no penalty decision in the Man City match on Sunday, surely somebody from PGMOL (Referees Union) has to come out and explain exactly how that decision can be justified, or simply admit that the officials got it wrong.

To have instead just silence and everybody laughing at the quality of refereeing and failure to use VAR appropriately, is surely something that even the Premier League must understand is deeply damaging to the game.

BBC Sport report – 20 December 2021:

‘Newcastle have written to the Premier League to question recent refereeing decisions they feel have gone against them.

Eddie Howe’s side, who are second-bottom of the Premier League, have been punished by debatable calls in their last three matches, all defeats, with the manager criticising the decisions afterwards.

In a 4-0 defeat at Leicester, Howe said he could not understand how referee Peter Bankes awarded a penalty to the hosts, their first goal of the game, after James Maddison appeared to make the most of contact by Jamaal Lascelles.

Against Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s team scored an equaliser and their first goal when Isaac Hayden lay on the six-yard line with a head injury. Howe described Mike Dean’s decision to let the goal stand in the 3-1 loss as “unjust”.

And in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City Martin Atkinson did not award a penalty to Newcastle despite goalkeeper Ederson bringing down Ryan Fraser, a decision Howe called “baffling”.

Refereeing standards were also questioned by Klopp after two other decisions in Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham.

Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day that Mike Riley – general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited – should “take responsibility” for recent mistakes and called the decision not to award Fraser a penalty “terrible”.’

