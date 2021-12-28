Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Billy Miller to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1.

A highly satisfying performance and the fact we feel disheartened not to have won it, speaks volumes.

This was the first Premier League goal that Man Utd have conceded under their new boss and the first points they’ve dropped.

David de Gea made eight saves which I doubt he’ll do many other times this season.

We can take real heart from the effort and quality displayed. With some January additions we’ve got every chance of getting out of the mess we are in.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 5

Other than the goal, he wasn’t tested too strenuously.

Almost lost the game for us, dropping a routine catch in injury time.

Had an iffy moment with Lascelles that almost cost us too but I would say the captain should have taken control in that incident. Some of his passing from the back was suspect.

Krafth – 6

Wasn’t great, wasn’t terrible.

Had one extremely un-Krafth like moment when he linked up on the right-hand side with Fraser, burst free and played a perfect ball to Allan Saint-Maximin for a tap in.

Unfortunately, it was tapped into de Gea’s reach rather than the near empty net.

Schar 6

Did a decent enough job.

Brought the ball out of defence a few times to good effect.

Lascelles – 5

Can’t play out from the back and a lot of his decision making is questionable.

Almost gifted Man Utd a winner when he let a nothing ball run right across him, expecting Dubravka to deal with it.

Fortunately, he was then well positioned to hook the scuffed effort away from goal.

Ball went through his legs for the goal but I don’t think he could have done much about it.

Manquillo – 6

Put in a solid shift considering he wasn’t on his natural side.

Up against some real pace in the likes of Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho at different phases of the game, he wasn’t shown up at all.

We benefitted from having two natural full backs today.

Fraser – 7

Full of energy, forced a few errors from Man Utd defenders with his constant harrying.

Didn’t do anything spectacular but was a big part of why we played so well. One of his better games for us.

Need to see him start to bag some goals though. Had a good chance when Joelinton played him through but the angle was against him.

Longstaff – 7

Did a decent job and put himself about.

Got the assist, although ASM had plenty to do still.

Made me actually laugh out loud when he made an excellent tackle in the final third to set us up for an attack with Man Utd outnumbered. Instead, having won the ball right next to Fraser, both players then ran away from the ball expecting the other to go for it. Fortunately, we then won a free kick, but we lost a potential opportunity to create something.

A good outing for him though. Would have been a steady 6 if not for the assist.

Shelvey – 6

Was sloppy on the ball at times but played his part in restricting Man Utd’s creativity.

The three in centre midfield were all disciplined and did well but Jonjo was the weakest of the three.

Joelinton – 9

This guy was the strongest of the three.

Who would have thought two months ago that Joelinton would be one of the most important players in our team? He was everywhere today and broke up everything.

He was signed as a striker and then claimed to be a winger but he appears to be best utilised as a central midfielder. He made crucial tackles, headers and blocks all game long but he also took people on and turned out of trouble countless times.

There were several good link ups on the left with ASM. He put Fraser through for the moment I mentioned earlier. That could have been a match clincher.

He was top for interceptions, possession won and chances created out of every player on the pitch. Constantly shouting and pointing, he appears to be evolving into a real leader too.

Saint-Maximin – 8

Scored a goal out of nothing.

I thought his second touch was poor, when he received the ball, but sheer trepidation seemed to stop the defenders sticking their foot in. He got the chance to take another couple of touches before scooping the ball into the top corner whilst falling.

Had a chance to run at Varane early in the second half but chose to cut in and lost the ball. Minutes later should have bagged his first brace when gifted a tap in but was unable to sort his feet out and gave De Gea the chance to make the save. It was one that Wilson would have buried had he still been on the pitch.

Had a good game until he followed Wilson off injured. Looked dangerous on the ball but, for a change, didn’t look like our only danger.

Wilson – 6

Put the ball in the net but was offside.

Desperately disappointing to see him go down injured before half time. Had an okay match until then.

SUBS

Murphy – 6

Might not be top quality but I do think he can offer us a lot.

He looked bright at times and almost won the game when curling a strike onto the post.

Almiron – 6

Another sub that could have won the game, in the same move as it happens. His curling strike was saved fantastically by de Gea.

Gayle – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

