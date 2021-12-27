Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Monday’s draw

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

They played so so well and deserved to win, without question. When your luck is out it really is out.

GToon:

“There’s a line in a film where a lady says “I’ll have what she’s having” after a particularly famous scene in a restaurant.

“Well I’ll have what Joelinton’s having!

“What a player he has become.

“I thought the players were fantastic tonight apart from one player.

“Every single outfield player gave everything and we competed all over the pitch and should have won.

“The goal was fantastic and should have been part of a brace for ASM.

“The only downside are the injuries to Wilson and ASM and the performance yet again of Dubravka who did his best to throw it all away with a pathetic attempt to first collect the ball and then later clear the ball in the last few minutes.

“He really needs replacing.

“Anyway, a point is a point.

“So now we need to add a forward or two to the new year shopping list if we hadn’t already.”

Nat Seaton:

“I know we didn’t win but the best performance of the season by a mile.

“Thought we deserved the 3 points and we unlucky with the inside of the post then De Gea save (made me think if Bruce had been manager would we have been going for the win?!?!).

“Here’s to many more days/nights like this at St James Park in 2022…”

Billy Miller:

“It was almost Christmas come late this evening.

“Man Utd were shocking but that doesn’t take anything away from our performance.

“I thought we were outstanding but injuries to key men may dampen our spirits in the coming days.

“Joelinton was superb again.

“I cannot believe this is the same guy we’ve berated relentlessly for two seasons.

“A man transformed.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A monumental effort from a team on their last legs energy-wise.

“Joelinton clearly outstanding as he has been all season, but Manquillo, Krafth and Fraser all excellent.

“We need wins and I’m not sure how much will be left in the tank over the next few games.

“But I am truly proud of that performance.”

Ben Cooper:

“A point is what NUFC got and that really isn’t a lot of good but that doesn’t tell any of the story of an excellent match, a great occasion and a very good Toon performance.

“The best NUFC have played in ages.

“Every player put in a shift, played well and made a difference.

“Luck completely went against them but this was one of those games when I am leaving the ground breathless. Proud as anything tonight.

“An absolutely brilliant game and a huge amount of fun.”

Paul Patterson:

“When a referee desperately tries to fix the game.

“Well done the lads.”

Dave Punton:

“You’d have taken that result if you were offered it before kick off, but given the way we played, then we’re a bit miffed to come off having not taken all three points.

“A stunner from ASM got us up and running, then he misses from a couple of yards to double the advantage.

“Man U have quality all over the park and it was Cavani who hauled them level.

“We then hit the post late on.

“When is our luck going to really change?

“That said, the players gave it all they had tonight, even when we lost Wilson and ASM to injuries.

“Final word has to go to Joelinton.

“What a player he’s become under Eddie Howe.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

