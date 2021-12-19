Opinion

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Sunday 19 December 2pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A game where Newcastle United had to be at their very best defensively, yet found a way after only five minutes to concede their very worst goal of the season…so far.

GToon:

“My instant reaction to this is to think, when the hell are we going to get a ref and VAR that will actually give us half a chance?

“That’s Maddison’s dive, Mike “Merseyside” Dean…and now the most hilarious tackle by Ederson on Fraser that VAR doesn’t even check.

“It’s becoming beyond a joke. What exactly did their keeper have to do? Jump up and down on him too?

“I know we had a tough run of fixtures but now I’m starting to see why.

“I’ll just add that citeh totally deserved to win but for goodness sake just let a team beat us without the ref for once.

“Special mention to Joelinton who was great and to Dubravka who was horrendous yet again.

“He’s costing us more and more points.”

Nat Seaton:

“Well it turned out just how I thought it might, but deep down I was hoping for something different, today wasn’t to be that day.

“Beaten by a much better team who didn’t even need to be at their flying best to beat us.

“I’m still sadly counting down the days to when we can bring in some players to kickstart hopefully our move upwards and out of the relegation zone.

“Merry Christmas everyone!!”

Billy Miller:

“Another game we expected nothing from and the zero points were duly delivered.

“This whole situation is getting VARcical though.

“How are we not getting any decisions at the moment?

“That was a stonewall penalty for me.”

Jonathan Drape-Comyn:

“Decent performance.

“Didn’t think we were shocking.

“Another shambolic error from Clark.

“The Premier League manipulated to suit the ‘big 6’.

“An absolute disgrace.”

Ben Cooper:

“Well, we lost. No surprise.

“Manchester City are very good and we are not.

“An entertaining and eventful first half saw NUFC give away an appalling early goal, wave a leg at a second goal and were denied an absolutely nailed on penalty.

“There was plenty of rough and tumble too.

“The second half was much more straightforward for a city team who didn’t need our help to win the game but got it anyway.”

Jamie Smith:

“Like Thursday, a game we should have expected nowt from and nowt we got.

“However, Clark derailing our chances with a ridiculous error minutes into the game for his second appearance on the bounce was utterly frustrating, as any real hope here evaporated after four minutes.

“The ref’s decision to not even check with the VAR when Fraser was taken out off the ball was annoying but I can’t see it would have made much difference.

“Man City were always going to be superior but our defence looks so woefully, unacceptably bad that it feels like they’re going to beat us by half time every game until they are all replaced.

“January can’t come quick enough and, while this game was unlikely to ever be different whenever it was played, it would be a massive boost if the games v Man U, Everton and Southampton were called off until Newcastle have something resembling an acceptable team.”

Paul Patterson:

“Howe REALLY needs to pick his best players.

“It would be a start…”

Dave Punton:

“I know we were never going to get anything today but my reaction to the game is one of feeling really fed up.

“The inept defending, the toothless attack and the ongoing slew of shaftings from officialdom. It stings. All of it.

“Denied a penalty today, no check on VAR.

“Clark all at sea for the opening goal, which shattered the game plan.

“City are undoubtedly scarily good, but against the backdrop of our situation I can’t take any comfort. This lot have let in 41 goals in 18 games. We’re in the bottom three at Xmas.

“Yeah takeover was great, but reality is biting hard. The manager has walked into a bigger mess than he may have appreciated.

“The message to our new owners is quite stark now. Spend money in January on a minimum of 5 or 6 new players or be prepared to be playing second tier football come August.

“PIF, Amanda, the Reubens – you need to go big or go home. Get the floorboards up or face ignominy.

“Oh, and Merry Xmas.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man City:

Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86

Newcastle:

Possession was Man City 74% (64%) Newcastle 26% (36%)

Total shots were Man City 18 (6) Newcastle 5 (3)

Shots on target were Man City 7 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Man City 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,127 (3,000 Man City)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Longstaff 61), Willock (Saint-Maximin 45), Fraser, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, White

