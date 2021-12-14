News

Mo Salah goes for record against Newcastle United

Back in 2011, Mo Salah was on the verge of joining Newcastle, a strange but true story.

After impressing in the Under 20s World Cup, Salah said (read HERE) in August 2011 that he expected to shortly join Newcastle on loan. The then 19 year old said it would be a dream to join Newcastle and play in the Premier League.

Who knows what went wrong…but Mo Salah stayed one more year in Egypt with Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC

and then a year later moved for £2m to Basel in Switzerland.

That 2011/12 season was of course the one where Newcastle United went on to finish fifth, as Graham Carr found a couple of massive bargains, clauses in their contracts allowing Demba Ba to be signed for free from West Ham and only £4.5m to sign Yohan Cabaye from Lille. Papiss Cisse then brought in mid-season and proved to be a massive hit.

That 2011/12 season also saw Newcastle United finish above the two Premier League clubs that Mo Salah did go on to join, Chelsea ending that season sixth and Liverpool in eighth. Imagine if a 19 year old Mo Salah had also been added to that mix and Mike Ashley had seen the sense in building on that breakthrough fifth place…instead of a very predictable refusal to allow any net spend in summer 2012, not a penny. Just the poor to average utility player Vurnon Anita brought in and paid for by selling squad players including Fraser Forster. Ashley’s refusal to show any ambition leading to a total collapse in the morale of the squad who ended up in a season-long relegation fight and the owner then panic buying mid-season with five (FIVE) players signed in January 2013.

What happened to Mo Salah though..?

Well, as if he didn’t need enough motivation already against Newcastle United, Mo Salah is going for a Premier League record on Thursday night.

The Liverpool player has got at least one assist and / or goal in each of his last 14 Premier League appearances.

Only one player can beat that in the Premier League era, Jamie Vardy for Leicester has the record of 15 successive PL matches with at least one goal and / or assist, set between August and December 2015, including scoring in a 3-0 win at St James Park in November 2015 in our second relegation season under Mike Ashley.

So Mo Salah will equal that Vary Premier League record if scoring or assisting on Thursday night.

The 29 year old has been directly involved in an incredible 23 PL goals already this season, in only 16 games he has scored 14 and got 9 assists. His penalty winner against Villa on Saturday keeping his run going.

So how has Mo Salah done against Newcastle United previously…?

2017/18

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 1 (0 goals and 0 assists)

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0 (1 goal and 0 assists)

2018/19

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0 (1 goal and 1 assist)

Newcastle 2 Liverpool 3 (1 goal and 0 assist)

2019/20

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 (1 goal and 0 assist)

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3 (0 goals and 0 assists)

2020/21

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 (0 goals and 0 assists)

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 (1 goal and 0 assists)

So only that one goal and no assists at all at St James Park….but at Anfield, Mo Salah has scored in all four PL games against NUFC and got one assist.

What better time then for Newcastle United to record their first away clean sheet of the season…

Liverpool have scored a massive 45 goals in only 16 PL matches but interestingly, they have scored more (26) away from home that at Anfield (19). Hopefully that (more goals away than at home) is still the case after Thursday!

