Opinion

Manchester City fans comments on Newcastle United – At least they don’t mention you know what…

Manchester City fans watched from afar seven months ago, as Newcastle United led 1-0 and 3-2, but still managed to lose 4-3.

By that point, Pep Guardiola and his team had already won the title and the Newcastle players provided a guard of honour as the visiting players trooped out in front of empty terraces.

Maybe a bit of a surprise for some, that the last time Manchester City fans actually saw their team win in the flesh at St James Park, was as far back as 2017.

Since then, when Manchester City fans have been in attendance on Tyneside, they witnessed Rafa’s NUFC winning 2-1 back in January 2019, then a 2-2 draw the following season in November 2019.

These last three Premier League contests at SJP, seeing Newcastle scoring seven goals, the same as Man City.

Despite that, it hasn’t stopped many Manchester City fans predicting the easiest of wins today, just a case of how many goals…? The odd visiting supporter urging caution due to those results in recent times but the cautious are very much in the minority.

At least one thing with these comments from Manchester City fans on Newcastle United.

Due to the nature / identity of their club’s owners, at least they don’t mention you know what!

As some Manchester City fans mention, welcome to the first ever ‘Oil Classico’…

Though I think fair to say, still most definitely no hand of friendship from Manchester City fans!

Manchester City fans commenting via their Blue Moon message board:

‘Would be the biggest shock of the season if Newcastle beat us.’

‘These c.nts will be petrified.

They are going to get a proper tw.tting.’

‘The “oil club”, and “state led club” derby, can’t wait.’

‘Are we expecting a low block from Newcastle today? Not seen them play under Howe yet.’

‘The tactics would have been a back 7, with 2 holding midfield, and the ball lumped long for Saint Maximum to chase ( he is quite good at it.) But I believe he may be out so Howe will go to plan b.

Which involves putting his head in his hands and wasting as much time as possible.’

‘I bet Newcastle put the 1970 Brazilian World Cup team out against us today.’

‘Hope so. Their average age is 75.’

‘I had visions of this being postponed and then we play them when they’ve signed a load of half decent players. Thankfully that hasn’t happened.

I’ve said it now haven’t I.’

‘As I shall be out for the day I am posting early today.

The Boys in Blue never give in. They fight to the end. Come on City. Come on City. Show ‘em lads, show ‘em all.’

‘Just smash these geordie w.nkers and they can close down the league until New Year’s Day for all I care….’

‘So here we go, 175 mile trip in the fog whilst manoeuvring though the modern day plague.

I’ve got my little 6yo with me, every game he has been to kdb has played and scored (oh Kevin de bruyne) screaming from his tiny lungs.

I really really hope they don’t call this off while I’m on the way today.

Prediction from the little man is blinding too….. Newcastle 1 – 6 CITY “kdb to score one of the ones through the air” his wording lol. Come on the blues!!!!!

‘I’d expect most if not all of the positive cases in the PL wouldn’t have been picked up without the mandatory testing, i.e they’re not overly ill with it this time round.’

‘Newcastle can be a tricky place to go especially if they get the tails up – the Geordies are a mad bunch.

Hopefully we get an early goal, kill the optimism of the home fans and we steamroller them like we did against Leeds. I’ll take 1-0, as long as we win and maintain our winning run, that is all that matters. Come on City, one last push before Christmas!’

‘I know we’re kind of in the same boat but this needs to be a smashing. With those other two clubs playing tomorrow we need to build up the goals against advantage. Newcastle is down and couldn’t stay out of their own way against Liverpool. City need to be thinking about racking up another 7 goals.’

‘Be good to play them before they strengthen in January.’

‘Anytime is a good time to play them they are sh.t.

January/February Eddie Howe is going to squander millions like he did at Bournemouth…Loads of new faces will take time to gel. They are going down.’

‘Hopefully we are extra motivated to show Newcastle they have some way to go to think about a top 4 finish. Although they will get there at one point.’

‘I’ll be gutted if it gets postponed but I’ll be well and truly p.ssed off if I’m in Newcastle when they announce it.

It’s a shamble that some games have been called off last minute today. They know there’s a risk now, so they should all have been tested much earlier.’

‘If I was Newcastle, I’d rather get us out the way. Teams around them like Burnley, Watford etc are going to have 2 or 3 extra games to play. They should want to be fresh going into games.’

‘To be honest I would be reluctant to travel up to Newcastle as things stand. Probably best to halt the league for a few weeks immediately with this variant running wild and the jibby jabby hitting some lads bad.’

‘I am worried about this game, they absolutely need a result.

We need to be up for it, which we will be.’

‘No I think the Barcodes will only prioritise winnable games.’

‘The first Oil Classico.’

‘We all know how this game will pan out , the barcodes fighting for their lives ,we will have 80% possession and 30 shots their keeper will have a blinder.’

‘If the match is played tomorrow, we’ll win easily.

If it’s postponed and played after Newcastle have spent £500m on reinforcements, we’ll still win easily.

No-one touches this City.’

‘I wonder if Saint Maximin trained over the last two days? He would be a huge loss for them if he was missing. He is Newcastle.’

‘Another bagful.’

