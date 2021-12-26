Opinion

Looks like those ‘I’d take relegation if it meant getting rid of Bruce and Ashley’ wishes did get through

So far so…good, bad?

Well the end of 2021 is nearly upon us and what a year it has been with Newcastle United.

It looks like a lot of those ‘I’d take relegation if it meant getting rid of Bruce and Ashley’ wishes did get through to the big man in the sky after all.

Even though we are struggling to get any point(s) let alone VAR decision to go our way, there is new hope, new excitement.

I have spent pretty much every day this week looking at who Newcastle United might get in January. It’s going to be interesting to see who arrives and what difference they can make.

Despite our position and all of the stats trotted out by the southern media, we are in a unique position. Traditionally, any team in our position would almost certainly face relegation, as we would be cut adrift and unable to halt the slide…but this time it’s different.

Newcastle United have hardly got any points and yet as the table currently stands, we are only a win from safety. We also actually have the monetary means to turn things around. This is something none of the teams around us have.

Newcastle United also have a crowd whose passion and support to the team is normally only witnessed by a team winning the league. We are special. We know it and so do the media.

Newcastle United fans get called deluded but to me it’s in our DNA. Imagine a race of people who are world renowned for their kindness, for their passion and their willingness to celebrate. Well if that race of people supported a football team, then this is what it would look like!

We can do this! We know we can.

As the late great Muhammad Ali said “There’s nothing wrong with getting knocked down, as long as you get right back up.”

We now have the chance to get back up. Howay the lads!

