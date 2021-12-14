Transfer Rumours

Kieran Trippier deal to Newcastle United reported to be ‘all done’ and first January signing

Kieran Trippier has been one of the names linked repeatedly with a move to Newcastle United in the lead up to the next transfer window.

That window set to open in only 18 days time, running from 1 January to 31 January 2022.

A lot of scepticism in some quarters on whether Kieran Trippier could / would consider joining a relegation threatened Newcastle United.

The player having helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga last season, then a key member of the England team that almost won the Euros, starting the final at right wing-back Kieran Trippier getting an assist for Luke Shaw’s opening goal.

Despite the scepticism, the claims have continued that Kieran Trippier is very likely to join Newcastle United and now it has been reported as a done deal. That report comes from Football Insights, which has proved to be one of the more reliable sources for information and they say that their information is that it is ‘all done’ and should be made public in the very near future.

As we all know from experience, no transfer can be taken for granted until it is signed off and the player officially announced.

However, there are credible reasons to believe that Kieran Trippier will be leaving Atletico Madrid AND could be signing for Newcastle United.

His three year deal ends in the summer (2002), so this is the last chance for Atletico to get a transfer fee.

Kieran Trippier hasn’t been an automatic first choice this season, starting nine of sixteen La Liga matches.

Whilst the wages will be significant obviously, along with the transfer fee they will be definitely be affordable for Newcastle United.

You also have the fact that the 31 year old knows Eddie Howe well. When at Burnley, Howe signed Kieran Tripper on a year’s loan in summer 2011 from Man City and made that deal permanent in mid-season.

You also have the very significant fact that Newcastle United are desperate for better quality in both full-back / wing-back positions, especially on the right.

It would be a brilliant start to Newcastle’s transfer action if this deal does happen and if / when announced, would give a significant boost to everybody connected to the club.

