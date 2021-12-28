Opinion

Jeff Stelling a class act on Newcastle United – Puts Manchester United fan in his place

Jeff Stelling has been talking about Newcastle United.

Sky Sports’ top man praising United for the performance on Monday night, so unlucky not to take all three points.

Jeff Stelling believing that Eddie Howe is on the right track and if the players can keep up the improved levels of performance, as they showed against Man U, they have every chance of getting out of trouble still.

The on the money comments from Jeff Stelling on Twitter, predictably also brought out the usual feeble minded.

With one particular Man Utd fan put in his place.

He along with others, insisting that when the likes of Newcastle United play Man U, it is their ‘Cup Final’, even ‘Champions League final’…

Newcastle fans get accused of being deluded but Man U supporters take the biscuit.

They somehow think they are still such a big deal despite the likes of Man City and Liverpool being on a totally different level to them, Chelsea as well. Man Utd need to take a good look at the league table and as for the Champions League, for a decade they haven’t even come close to getting to the final, never mind winning it. Since the last Man Utd final in 2011, the likes of Chelsea (twice), Liverpool (twice), Tottenham and Man City have all got to the final, Man Utd are currently also-rans, relying on their history for comfort.

Whilst as for Newcastle United, what we can or can’t become now we have jettisoned Mike Ashley, remains to be seen…

Jeff Stelling via Twitter:

“If Newcastle can replicate this in games to come they will make some pundits eat their words.

“Thought Joelinton, St Maximin, Fraser and Shelvey outstanding.

“In fact they all did a job.”

Sean Mcquillan (Man Utd fan):

“They raised their game because it’s us, they’re going down! good riddens.”

Jeff Stelling:

“Good riddance. Pathetic attitude.”

Sean Mcquillan (Man Utd fan):

“BBC do it better now, switch over.”

Jeff Stelling:

“Then follow their presenters.”

Stuart Young (NUFC fan):

“Many signings do they need Jeff?”

Jeff Stelling:

“You can’t just bring in half a dozen quality new players and expect them to gel/ hit ground running.

“Depends on Wilson’s injury’s but I reckon 3 – as long as they are quality.”

Ciaran McCarney:

“Smaller teams always do against man utd, it’s their champions league final.”

Susan Wilde (Man U fan):

“Playing [Man] United is everyone’s cup final Rangnick has not discovered this yet.”

Magpie77 (NUFC fan):

“Manchester United is not everyone’s cup final.

“Manchester United are a mid table side.

“The big teams are Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Manchester United are a long way off being anyone’s Cup final now.”

Gemma Raggett (Portsmouth fan):

“I’ve been saying I thought Newcastle played well. Deserved the 3 points in my eyes.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

