Have a truly wonderful Black and White Christmas and here’s to a far better 2022…

A big Happy Black and White Christmas Day thank you to everybody who has helped make The Mag such an interesting place to visit this year and of course a very Happy Christmas to Newcastle fans wherever you are in the world.

This year, maybe more than any other, has been a challenging one for us all.

Though as NUFC fans all our Christmases came early, when in October, Mike Ashley finally departed.

Of course, this being Newcastle United, it hasn’t then meant a case of us all living happily ever after. Whether you are talking about fans being blamed for the identity of the people who Mike Ashley sold the club to, or the fact that NUFC have still only won one game in the past seven and a half months.

However, as Newcastle United fans we do now have hope.

So here’s to moving into 2022 with hopes of better times around the corner.

The supporting and reporting on the goings on at St James Park continues to be a rollercoaster.

We all continue to dream of a Newcastle United that will one day be the club it could and should be. The removal of Mike Ashley at least making that a possibility…

Of course, following a completely normal football club just wouldn’t be the same…

Thanks to every single one of you who has visited the website.

Special thanks go to the supporters who have contributed literally thousands of articles to the site over the past twelve months.

Take care of yourselves and why not join that ever growing team of contributors? (Send all articles to [email protected])

United We Stand.

Please feel free to leave your own Christmas message in the comments section below.

