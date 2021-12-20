News

Garth Crooks identifies these three key Newcastle United issues in his analysis

Garth Crooks has been talking about Newcastle United after their latest two defeats.

The BBC Sport pundit choosing his Premier League best eleven players of the week that most impressed him.

Garth Crooks choosing from performances in both the midweek and weekend schedules of PL matches.

Included in his top 11 are three players who turned out at Anfield and St James Park but unsurprisingly, none of the trio were wearing black and white.

No complaints with the identity of the Garth Crooks choices as he picked Dias and Cancelo from the Man City team on Sunday, plus Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool’s side on Thursday.

You can’t argue with the vast majority of what the BBC pundit had to say (see below) in his analysis on what happened in the matches and the impact of the three opposition players.

Garth Crooks on the money with his Mike Dean comments AND well done to him on spotting many Newcastle United players are not very good and making crucial errors at the back…whilst the BBC Sport pundit also doing very well to point out that January signings are needed.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked these two Man City players and one from Liverpool in his Premier League team of the week as well as comments on and then the full eleven are listed below:

Ruben Dias (Newcastle v MANCHESTER CITY, 19 December):

“This fixture turned out to be a walk in the park for City and in particular Dias. He got the party started with the first goal when he capitalised on a lack of communication in the Newcastle defence.

“Why defenders let the ball bounce in the six-yard box and goalkeepers refuse to tell their defenders ‘away’ in dangerous situations, I will never know? It really isn’t difficult.

“Until Eddie Howe can get his players to adopt these basic principles they will continue to leak goals and struggle at the foot of the table.

“Did you know? After scoring just once in his first 67 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, Dias has now scored two times across his last six games.”

Joao Cancelo (Newcastle v MANCHESTER CITY, 19 December):

“The strike from Cancelo was wonderful, but Newcastle defenders cannot afford to stand off their opponent and put their hands politely behind their backs and allow the man on the ball to shoot at goal.

“They must be prepared to engage those in possession and put their foot in or block the shot, especially against top-class players like Cancelo.

“This game was another masterclass by City. By the time they were 3-0 up, players in blue were queueing up to add to the scoreline. Being top at Christmas spells real danger for Liverpool and Chelsea.

“If Newcastle are to survive this season they must spend in January and do it wisely.

“Did you know? Cancelo has been directly involved in 10 goals for Manchester City in all competitions this season (three goals, seven assists); the first time a defender has reached double figures in a single season for a Pep Guardiola side since David Alaba for Bayern Munich in 2013-14.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIVERPOOL v Newcastle, 16 December):

“Leaving Callum Wilson on the bench was brave, if not foolish, by Newcastle boss Howe at Anfield but, short of another appalling decision by referee Mike Dean, it almost worked.

“Dean’s inability to get a grasp of the obvious knows no bounds. Why he completely ignored two Newcastle players lying on the ground having suffered head collisions was a mystery to me? I have never known a referee so consistently inconsistent.

“One person who has been incredibly consistent so far this season is Alexander-Arnold. His use of the ball and quality of pass is second to none, while his goal against Newcastle went past Martin Dubravka like a missile. As for his volleyed cross in the first half against Spurs, that was just astonishing.

“Did you know? Seventy percent of Alexander-Arnold’s Premier League goals for Liverpool have come from outside the box (seven out of 10). Of all players to score at least 10 for the Reds in the competition, only Xabi Alonso netted a higher share from distance (79% – 11/14).”

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Romain Saiss (Wolves)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

