Former top referee rules on this controversial Leicester v Newcastle incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Leicester v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident, when with the game still goalless, Leicester awarded and scoring a penalty in the 38th minute.

Newcastle United having played themselves into trouble with poor passes exchanged between Lascelles and Shelvey in and around their own penalty area.

James Maddison then getting possession and going down in the box, Lascelles judged to have committed a foul and a penalty given, VAR not intervening despite it appearing a clear dive on TV replays.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about whether James Maddison should have been awarded that penalty against Newcastle on Sunday:

Dermot Gallagher:

“For me, I think he [James Maddison] was very very lucky to get a penalty.”

Sky Sports presenter:

“Would you have given it Dermot?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“No.”

Stephen Warnock:

“The speed that Lascelles goes in, he makes the referee’s mind up that it is going to be a penalty.

“Then we go back to the same thing, is it clear and obvious?

“And this is now becoming detrimental to the decisions.

“If you were going to do it for the actual incident and say to the referee: ‘You have been conned’ and he [Maddison] has gone down and dived into that situation, then you would go, we will reverse the decision then, but we are not. We are going on clear and obvious and that is what is causing the debates with decisions.”

Sky Sports presenter:

“In law, can you jump out of the way of something, if you feel you are going to get hurt. Can you take evasive action and it still not be a dive and therefore still be a penalty?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Yes, you can. I would suggest it is far more difficult for referees to give a penalty if there is no contact. It’s a difficult question to answer without seeing the situation like that, but there is not many players that do that, as most players actually invite contact.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 12 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leicester:

Tielemans (38 pen, 81), Daka (57), Maddison (85)

Newcastle:

Possession was Leicester 47% (56%) Newcastle 53% (44%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (3) Newcastle 12 (4)

Shots on target were Leicester 5 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 31,959 (NUFC 3,300)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis (Murphy 62), Shelvey (Ritchie 85), Willock, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Fraser 62), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Gayle, Fernandez

