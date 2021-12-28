News

Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle United v Manchester United incident

Keith Hackett has taken a look at a controversial incident during the Newcastle United v Manchester United match on Monday night.

As well as having been a former top Premier League referee, Hackett was also the one-time boss of PGMOL.

Otherwise known as the Professional Game Match Officials Board, basically head of the referees union.

Keith Hackett giving his call on an incident in the 57th minute at St James Park.

Sean Longstaff winning a challenge with Alex Telles but then the Newcastle United midfielder and Ryan Fraser running up the pitch, leaving the ball for each other.

Ryan Fraser the first of the pair to react, tracking back to get possession, only for Ronaldo to come in with a ridiculous out of control ‘challenge’, totally taking out Fraser and not touching the ball.

For Keith Hackett there was no question: ‘The challenge used excessive force. And endangered the safety of the opponent. Should have been a] Red Card for Serious Foul Play.’

It was extraordinary that Ronaldo was given only a yellow and not a red.

It came at a key time in the match, Newcastle leading 1-0 and if Man Utd had gone down to ten men, would they then have got back into the match 14 minutes later with the equaliser that eventually gave the visitors a point?

Yet another incident where a decision by the referee and / or VAR official has gone against Newcastle United.

Does anybody honestly think that if it had been say Ryan Fraser doing the exact same challenge on Ronaldo, he would have remained on the pitch?

Keith Hackett via Twitter:

“The challenge used excessive force.

“And endangered the safety of the opponent.

“[Should have been a] Red Card for Serious Foul Play.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

