Eddie Howe on injuries, possible postponement and simply…’We deserved to win’

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United created chance after chance but couldn’t quite kill off Manchester United.

The home side absolutely deserving the three points as they put in their best performance of the season, whilst Man Utd were constantly pressurised into mistakes and lost possession time after time.

Eddie Howe declaring after the final whistle: ‘We deserved to win. The lads executed the game plan brilliantly.’

Even the goal that Man Utd did score, was due to a serious amount of luck. Cavani seeing his first effort blocked and then not striking his follow up cleanly but the ball creeping over the line.

In contrast, Allan Saint-Maximin failed to convert just after the break when only four yards out and David de Gea disbelieving when the weak effort went straight at him.

Whilst three minutes to go it was Jacob Murphy hitting the post with de Gea well beaten, only for the Spanish keeper to then pull off a world class save from Almiron when the ball fell to him.

Eddie Howe and his team deserve so much credit for tonight’s performance and I’m gutted they didn’t get the three points that should have been theirs.

I just hope the injuries to ASM and Wilson prove not too bad and interesting to see now if Thursday’s match against Everton can go ahead.

Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

“We are very disappointed [not to win].

“We deserved to win.

“The lads executed the game plan brilliantly.

“We had to be very good defensively in midfield. I thought we were very good and didn’t deserve to concede.

“How David de Gea saved from Miguel Almiron at the end, I don’t know. I thought it was in.

“Hopefully we’ve seen the beginning of a new team and how we want to play.

“We want more control in games.

“At the moment we have to take small steps to build to be the team we want to be.

“We have very good transition players, quick players.

“We really hurt Man Utd on transitions today and but for a bit more luck we could have won the game.”

On Joelinton:

“When we initially came in, we thought Joelinton would play as a number 10, a second striker.

“We went down to 10 men against Norwich and reshuffled and played him as an eight and he was brilliant defensively.

“He has a tactical understanding.

“From then on I thought he had technical capabilities.

“You’ve seen tonight he’s been brilliant defensively.

“His work rate and the amount of ground he covers is incredible.

“He’s a real team player.

“Such ability as well. He can only get better.”

On Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Naturally, with someone like him you want him to have the ball all the time.

“When he’s on song there’s nobody quite like him.

“Key to our success is trying to feed him as much as we can.”

On the injuries:

“We don’t know.

“When Callum [Wilson] went down it looked a bad one because nobody was round him.

“He felt he’d been kicked but we didn’t see it.

“Allan [Saint-Maximin], I don’t think is as serious, but serious enough to bring him off.

“We are stretched. Difficult moments for us.

“The lads gave everything but we are thin on the ground in terms of bodies.

“I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper [to have enough players for a game].

“We’re going to be dangerously close to that number [for the Everton match on Thursday].”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 – Monday 27 December 8pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man Utd:

Cavani 71

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 7

Possession was Man Utd 70% (69%) Newcastle 30% (31%)

Total shots were Man Utd 13 (4) Newcastle 13 (4)

Shots on target were Man Utd 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 52,178 (3,000 Man Utd)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 83), Wilson (Murphy 45+6)

Unused Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Anderson, White

