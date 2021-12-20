News

Eddie Howe gives injury and fitness update on 4 missing Newcastle United players after Man City

With a number of Newcastle United players unavailable, or at least not able to start in the latest game of a punishing schedule.

Eddie Howe found himself having to make five changes to his team to face Manchester City.

The tough challenge of playing the league leaders made even tougher, by the fact that the visitors had the benefit of two more days rest and recuperation than the two and a half days the Newcastle United players had enjoyed after Liverpool on Thursday.

After Sunday’s match, the Newcastle United Head Coach was asked about the players who had been absent.

Eddie Howe speaking to NUFC TV after Newcastle United lost to Manchester City, giving an injury update:

“Jamal Lewis has a hamstring problem, so he will be missing for a while, suffered at Liverpool.

“Javier Manquillo was a late dropout with illness. So that really did hamper our preparation.

“Jonjo Shelvey was more precautionary we hope. I don’t think there’s any long-term damage with him. He should be available pretty soon.

“Fede is obviously a longer-term one.”

It was good to see Allan Saint-Maximin come on at half-time and show no issues after limping off at Anfield.

Whilst overall, Eddie Howe appeared optimistic that he will have a far stronger squad when Newcastle United play next, which is scheduled to be Man Utd at St James Park next Monday (27 December), providing Covid related postponement doesn’t intervene.

In the absence of more senior players, teenagers Elliot Anderson and Joe White were on the bench against Manchester City.

After watching some of the latest embarrassing defending from Newcastle United yesterday, you just have to hope that the absences of Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez don’t prove key. They may not be world beaters BUT in terms of how some of our players defend, it makes them look not far off that, in my opinion…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Sunday 19 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man City:

Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86

Newcastle:

Possession was Man City 74% (64%) Newcastle 26% (36%)

Total shots were Man City 18 (6) Newcastle 5 (3)

Shots on target were Man City 7 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Man City 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,127 (3,000 Man City)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Longstaff 61), Willock (Saint-Maximin 45), Fraser, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, White

