News

Eddie Howe explains Covid cases and injuries have hit Newcastle United team v Manchester United

Eddie Howe has made six changes to his Newcastle United team that faces Manchester United.

The NUFC Head Coach only able to name eight on the bench and two of them are goalkeepers, whilst another two are teenagers who have never started a Premier League match.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe explaining that as well as injuries (and a suspension), Covid cases have also impacted.

Eddie Howe via official NUFC Twitter – 27 December 2021:

“It’s been difficult in the preparation for today.

“We have got a mixture of injuries and Covid cases.

“The squad is stretched but we are making the best of the situation.

“We want to play and hopefully we give a really good account of ourselves.”

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been confirmed.

Eddie Howe naming this Newcastle United team to face Man Utd:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Plus these (eight) Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Gayle, White

We already knew that Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett were all missing through injury.

In addition, Isaac Hayden is serving a one match ban after picking up five yellow cards.

However, as well as those absentees that were already known, we also have the following missing from tonight’s matchday squad: Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock.

Whilst here is the confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United :

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

So two changes from their side that beat Norwich 1-0 16 days ago.

Ins:

Varane, Greenwood

Outs:

Lindelof, Sancho

Subs:

Henderson, Jones, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani, Elanga, Sancho

