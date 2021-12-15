News

Eddie Howe confirms 2 Newcastle United players ruled out for Liverpool, refuses to comment on Kieran Trippier

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Wednesday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Thursday’s match at Anfield.

Eddie Howe and his players having been brought crashing down to earth with that 4-0 reverse at Leicester City.

Howe now looking to bounce back with a surprise result against Liverpool.

The scousers looking to close within a point again of Manchester City, after Pep Guardiola’s team hammered Leeds 7-0 last night.

Whilst for Newcastle United, many fans will be seeing this as an almost certain damage limitation exercise, rather than a potentially gaining points night.

However, Eddie Howe certainly isn’t seeing it that way.

Whilst a small reminder that Newcastle United did avoid defeat in both matches last season against Liverpool, drawing 0-0 at St James Park. Whilst an added time equaliser from Joe Willock saw United draw 1-1 at Anfield.

As for injury / fitness at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe giving an update on the availability of players.

Eddie Howe revealing that Federico Fernandez has picked up a thigh injury.

The Argentine international will miss the Liverpool game and most of the festive programme, potentially all of it.

Paul Dummett the other player definitely missing, though the left-back is ‘making good progress’ according to Eddie Howe. Dummett hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football all season.

Eddie Howe talking to the media about the injury / fitness situation ahead of Thursday’s match against Liverpool:

“We’ve lost Federico Fernández through injury.

“We’re not sure of the extent but he will miss this game and the majority over the festive period.”

“Paul Dummett is still out long term, although he’s making good progress.”

January transfer window and asked specifically about Kiaran Trippier:

“I won’t be commenting on any individual players.

“There could be one or two players that can help the squad but I don’t think that should be our main focus.

“That main focus has to be getting more out of the players that we already have here.”

Eddie Howe on the Covid-19 situation at the club:

“We all got tested today and touch wood we will all come through those test OK.

“We’re following all the procedures and protocols given to us by the Premier League.

“We’ve been happy with how we’ve managed the situation here.”

Eddie Howe on Leicester:

“We’ve reviewed the game, hopefully, in the right way.

“We put the players straight in the sense of how we saw the game and what we need to improve.

“We were very honest in the areas we could have done better – there’s no hiding away from that.

“Going away to any ground in the Premier League is difficult but I think if you look at the pressure we faced as the away team it was really minimal in the match.

“I think the first goal had a huge bearing on the game and the second goal came out of nothing.”

“That probably put the players in a delicate mental state in that moment in that match but I don’t see why that should affect us going into what is a different game.

“It’s a big challenge but one we can hopefully rise to.”

