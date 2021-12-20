News

Dermot Gallagher rules on this controversial Newcastle v Manchester City incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Manchester City match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key moment, when with Newcastle United 2-0 down, they (and everybody else!) assumed they had won a penalty.

The incident:

Ryan Fraser chasing a ball into the box, Ederson sliding out recklessly.

The Manchester City goalkeeper ever so clearly completely taking out the Newcastle player inside the penalty area when not playing the ball.

No penalty awarded.

Dermot Gallagher, Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith talking to Sky Sports about that no penalty given incident:

Dermot Gallagher:

“I don’t see that it is anything other than a penalty.”

Sky Sports presenter:

“Perhaps that was what VAR was designed to do, have a little look at that, provide a little extra dimension?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Well the VAR sided with the referee.

“Felt that it wasn’t a penalty…”

Sky Sports presenter:

“A penalty?”

Stephen Warnock:

“Yes, 100%.

“Absolutely flabbergasted that it has not been given.”

Sue Smith:

“Yes, I have absolutely no idea how that wasn’t given.

“Because you talk about clear penalties, that is a clear penalty if ever I saw one.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Sunday 19 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man City:

Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86

Newcastle:

Possession was Man City 74% (64%) Newcastle 26% (36%)

Total shots were Man City 18 (6) Newcastle 5 (3)

Shots on target were Man City 7 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Man City 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,127 (3,000 Man City)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Longstaff 61), Willock (Saint-Maximin 45), Fraser, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, White

