Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Krafth, ASM, Longstaff all start

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 8pm.

As Eddie Howe looks to make it three wins from their last five games for NUFC in this fixture against Man Utd at St James Park.

At his press conference on Thursday, Eddie Howe confirmed that three players definitely miss out through injury.

Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett all missing.

In addition, Isaac Hayden is serving a one match ban after picking up five yellow cards.

Also some doubt over Jonjo Shelvey, as he missed the Man City game through injury and up to and including Wednesday, still hadn’t been able to join in group training. Eddie Howe saying on Thursday morning that he would have to monitor Shelvey as and when he returned to training.

Tonight sees Man Utd playing their first game for 16 days due to Covid cases causing their matches against Brentford and Brighton to be postponed.

Whilst in contrast, Newcastle United have played three times in that period, losing all of that trio of matches.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester United:

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

So six changes in total.

IN

Krafth, Schar, Manquillo, Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin

OUT

Clark, Hayden, Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, Almiron

Subs:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Gayle, White

Only eight subs named and amongst them two keepers. Reports suggesting Covid cases have now been added to the injuries Newcastle have.

