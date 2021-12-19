News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Wilson, Almiron and Clark all start

The Newcastle team v Manchester City has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 2pm.

As Eddie Howe looks to make it consecutive home victories…

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So five changes in total.

IN

Clark, Ritchie, Willock, Almiron, Wilson

OUT

Manquillo, Schar, Lewis, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin

Interesting to see how the Newcastle United Head Coach sets his team up, what kind of formation and which players play where.

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Hendrick, Krafth, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Longstaff, Gayle, White

Despite limping off towards the end at Anfield, Allan Saint-Maximin named amongst the subs thankfully.

Jamal Lewis injured at Anfield and now out for some time. Whilst both Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey are totally missing from today’s squad after starting against Liverpool.

