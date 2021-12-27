News

Confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United – 2 changes including Varane

The Manchester United team v Newcastle United has just been confirmed.

Ralf Rangnick’s side hoping to move into fifth.

A win would take them to within five points of fourth placed Arsenal, as Manchester United battle for that final Champions League qualifying place.

Third placed Chelsea currently 14 points ahead of Manchester United, whilst a massive 20 points separate the Old Trafford club from Manchester City at the top.

It is of course 16 days since Man Utd last played, with the away match at Brentford and home game against Brighton cancelled due to Covid cases.

At his pre-match press conference, Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Paul Pogba was the only player definitely ruled out, with everybody else training.

However, it remained to be seen who would be fit enough to be considered amongst those available to start.

The confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United :

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

So two changes from the side that beat Norwich 1-0 16 days ago.

Ins:

Varane, Greenwood

Outs:

Lindelof, Sancho

Subs:

Henderson, Jones, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani, Elanga, Sancho

The confirmed Newcastle United team and subs are below :

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

SUBS:

Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Gayle, White

