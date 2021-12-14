Opinion

Chris Sutton fails to mention what has caused this massive problem at Newcastle United

Chris Sutton has been talking about Newcastle United, yet again.

The former Blackburn and Norwich striker looking at the issues NUFC have got in trying to avoid relegation.

Chris Sutton believes that there are some ‘good attacking players’ at St James Park.

However, when it comes to the other end of the pitch, Chris Sutton claims that an entire new defence is needed, due to the current one being ‘Championship’ level…

Chris Sutton talking on BBC 5 Live’s – 13 December 2021:

“I think that they [Newcastle United] need a whole [new] back line.

“They have got a Championship defence and that is their biggest problem.

“Eddie Howe has gone in and he’s tried to be really positive, galvanise the fans.

“Ultimately, they have got some good attacking players but defensively they are so short.

“We have discussed this on previous Monday nights and they are going to have pay well over the odds [in the January transfer window].

“But, who is going to actually want to go there, who is top drawer and any good?

“Maybe loans will be the way…but they are in massive trouble.”

Chris Sutton failing to mention what has caused this massive problem at Newcastle United. Such an unbalanced squad and one that has such a lack of quality at the back, according to Sutton.

You look back at all those times that Chris Sutton ridiculed Newcastle United fans who were concerned about the direction the club was heading in, supporters pointing out that Steve Bruce was steering towards disaster.

Steve Bruce had five transfer windows in his two and a half years at Newcastle United and Mike Ashley actually allowing a sizeable net spend of some £125m+, compared to the zero net spend Rafa Benitez had been allowed over his three years.

So without doubt this was Steve Bruce’s team / squad by the time he was belatedly sacked.

Yet Steve Bruce left such a shocking state of affairs at the back for Eddie Howe to inherit.

Bruce spent £15m on Jamal Lewis and yet didn’t give him a single Premier League start after February 2021. Why wasn’t Chris Sutton asking what on earth was happening with this sizeable signing by the then NUFC Head Coach.

Then you had Emil Krafth who Steve Bruce brought in for £5m, yet he only got one PL start under Bruce this season.

All of these pundits happy to say what a mess things are at Newcastle United, especially when it comes to the defence, yet none of them prepared to point the finger at the man responsible, Steve Bruce.

