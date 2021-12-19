News

Alan Shearer speaks for all Newcastle United fans after these key incidents v Manchester City

Alan Shearer couldn’t believe what he was seeing on Sunday afternoon at St James Park.

The game started badly for Newcastle United and simply went downhill.

Alan Shearer exclaiming ‘FFS man’ as an appalling error by Ciaran Clark gifting Man City the lead on five minutes.

As if the visitors needing any help…

Then with Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 up, the match referee and VAR official combined with something that was very much on the level of Clark’s professionalism on the opening goal.

Alan Shearer calling it a ‘disgusting decision’, as somehow Martin Atkinson (Referee) and Craig Pawson (VAR) failed to give a penalty when Ederson clearly took Fraser out in the penalty area.

Alan Shearer reacting during the game via Twitter:

Reaction to opening goal and Ciaran Clark ducking out of heading it:

“FFS man.”

Cancelo waltzes through the NUFC midfield and defence to score Man City’s second:

“Any chance of tackling?”

The unbelievable moment when at 2-0 down Newcastle somehow don’t get a penalty from referee Martin Atkinson or VAR official Craig Pawson:

“Any danger VAR or ref. Pen all day.

“It’s a pathetic decision.”

Alan Shearer speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live:

On the decision not to give Newcastle a penalty:

“It was a disgusting decision. I think the officials have been awful today and they have been awful for a long time now. I think certainly this season – so many terrible decisions.

“Look at the one last weekend that City were given for the handball against Wolves. Look at the decision today or the lack of a decision for Newcastle. That is an experienced referee and someone sat watching a screen on VAR. If he cannot tell the referee that is a howler or an error and to give a penalty, what is going on? It is an awful decision.

“Not that it would have made any difference to the scoreline because Manchester City are a fantastic team and deserved to win but that decision was ridiculous.

“I have no problem with VAR, it is just the people running it. They don’t seem to be good enough. Some of the decisions have been really poor and Mike Riley needs to have a chat with his boys because it is not acceptable.

“Some of the decisions, like the penalty given last week and the decision today… anybody looking could tell you they were clearly wrong and that the VAR should intervene.”

On Covid and football:

“We are all worried and rightly so.

“There are so many people going down with Covid – footballers, coaches, managers, fans, so we were sitting waiting to see if there was any bad news with the games.

“Thankfully they were able to keep them on and it’s great to have some football albeit not if you are a Newcastle fan, having sat through that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Sunday 19 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man City:

Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86

Newcastle:

Possession was Man City 74% (64%) Newcastle 26% (36%)

Total shots were Man City 18 (6) Newcastle 5 (3)

Shots on target were Man City 7 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Man City 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,127 (3,000 Man City)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Longstaff 61), Willock (Saint-Maximin 45), Fraser, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, White

(Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

