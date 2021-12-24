Opinion

A message for Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick

Jurgen Klopp. Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick are all very good managers.

Like many others from overseas, they enhance the Premier League.

So many excellent managers from other countries bringing in new ideas on how football could and should be played, great stuff.

However…

It is a different story when the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick cross a certain line.

When they (or indeed homegrown managers) start and lecture us on how football should and shouldn’t be organised in England.

This trio named above, have all been making their mouths go this week, moaning about when games are played, how many games are played, how close together games are played, how many cup competitions there are, how many replays there are, how many subs are allowed…and so on.

They all make out as though they are bothered about the health of football in general, when it is a clear case for them all, of looking after number one.

Well, how about this.

If they are that worried about how much football the supposed ‘elite’ players are playing, there is an easy solution. Get rid of the stupid group stage in European competitions. It is only there as a money making exercise and to try and ensure that the ‘right’ clubs get through to the final stages. It was far better in the days of the European Cup, so much more exciting than the Champions League, straight knockout and anybody can be drawn against anybody, rather than the rigged nonsense we have today. The same clubs almost every time getting through to last sixteen and then last eight of the Champions League.

So, why don’t Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Ralf Rangnick get together and start a campaign to abolish Champions League and Europa League group stages, instead straight knockout.

Five subs? What a load of nonsense.

No wonder the elite clubs want this, they have countless subs on the bench who often have cost more than the record club signing for the opposition. Allowing five subs means being able to change quite literally half your outfield eleven. Whilst for the likes of Newcastle United and the other ‘lesser’ clubs, their subs are generally a far far lower standard than those of clubs like Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City.

Another thing, it is bad enough now for fans when they see the later stages of games halted by sub after sub, sometimes six in the last ten or twenty minutes. Who wants to see as many as ten subs in the last 20 or 30 minutes of matches? You could literally see the entire last third of a game punctuated by a sub every three minutes.

Even better, why don’t we go back to one sub allowed each team, players have never been fitter than they are now, so why the need for so many on the bench?

Champions League is for the elite AND they are desperate to keep it that way, the League Cup and FA Cup are, at least in theory, for everybody. If Ralf Rangnick isn’t happy about the existence of the League Cup, he knows what he can do. As for cup replays, some of my best ever memories are of midweek cup replays on January and February nights.

Jurgen Klopp not happy when once a year there are games played two days apart when you have a massive elite squad of 25 star players? Tough!

We want matches one after the other at this time of year, play on!

Jurgen Klopp:

“[Playing on] The 26th and 28th is absolutely impossible.

“It is a joke that they still do it.”

Pep Guardiola:

“Should the players and the managers be all together and make a strike, or something….because just through words it’s not going to be solved?

”All around the world they have five [substitutes allowed in games] but here it is still three.

“Tell me one argument that takes care of players’ welfare more than this one.

“Here, where everyone decides for themselves we didn’t do it. I know how these meetings are – everybody looks after himself.”

Ralf Rangnick:

“England is the only top league that plays two cup competitions. In France they abolished the second one…in a tight calendar with too many games, this is something to speak and discuss.

“The other thing is the FA Cup and the replays.

“That’s been changed [temporarily for the third and fourth rounds this season] and that’s a good thing.

“In other countries you never have replays, those are topics we could speak about.

“England is the only country where they don’t allow five substitutes.

“I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t be the same.

“I think it would be a great help to have five substitutes.

“It would increase the emotional situation in the squad, it is about game time and I would be much more in favour of five substitutes.”

